Morocco eliminated Spain in the biggest surprise of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out Sofyan Amrabat controversial comments on social media after the historic victory in the Round of 16.

Sofyan Amrabat has taken the world by storm after an extraordinary performance in the Round of 16 match against Spain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Morocco had never reached the quarterfinals in the tournament, but now they have a shot at the semifinals when they face Portugal.

The best participation in a World Cup for Morocco came in Mexico 1986 when the African team got to the Round of 16. However, they were eliminated by West Germany (1-0) in a match played at Monterrey. Qatar 2022 is their sixth World Cup overall and only the second one where they get to the knockout stages.

Sofyan Amrabat is 26-years old and, at the moment, plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A. He's been a very solid player in Italy, but, the truth is there wasn't much noise around him until he took care of the midfield in the game between Spain and Morocco. Then, after that amazing triumph, he went to social media and attacked Spanish players such as Pedri, Gavi and Sergio Busquets.

What happened with Sofyan Amrabat on social media?

Though Sofyan Amrabat was born in the Netherlands, he decided to play for Morocco (his parents are Moroccan). At the club level, the midfielder started his career at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie in 2014 and, just three years later, Amrabat was signed by Feyenoord, one of the top-teams in that country.

One year later, Sofyan Amrabat went to Belgium and played for Brugge. Then, in 2019, he was loaned to Hellas Verona in Italy before arriving to Fiorentina in 2020. In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the midfielder started the three games at the group stage (Croatia, Belgium and Canada). However, the breakthrough performance for him was in the Round of 16 against Spain.

After dominating the Spanish midfield, Sofyan Amrabat made fun of players like Pedri, Gavi and Sergio Busquets with some memes on social media. The controversial images and references were extremely criticized worldwide and some of them were taken down by the player after the scandal.

