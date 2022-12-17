Today, Saturday, the Khalifa International Stadium will host the Third place play-off of the World Cup 2022, featuring Croatia and Morocco. Here, check out what would happen if the Atlas Lions triumph in this matchup.

The 2022 World Cup will come to a close on Sunday at Lusail Stadium with the last game. But Saturday's match between Croatia and Morocco, deciding who comes in third and fourth, will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, providing soccer fans plenty of time to get ready for the big event.

The World Cup's third-place match serves little purpose but might nonetheless be exciting. On Saturday in Qatar, both Croatia and Morocco will take the field with nothing to lose and a desire to gain recognition for their outstanding campaigns.

Professional teams in the World Cup frequently compare their performance to dancing, describing how they were able to find pleasure and rhythm despite the intense pressure they were under. The Moroccan team has been in the midst of a fairytale, with their run in Qatar exceeding the expectations of any other African or Arab country, despite suffering heartbreak in the Semi-Finals.

What would happen if Morocco beat Croatia in the Qatar 2022 Third place play-off?

In the event of a victory against Croatia, Morocco would finish in third place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will be rewarded with bronze medals for their performances. The World Cup bronze medalists, like those at the Olympics, will take home $27 million in addition to bragging rights.

Even though this is the atlas Lions' sixth World Cup, they have never made it this far before. They first qualified in 1970 and advanced to the Round of 16 in 1986, their greatest performance to that point. The only team that comes close is Cameroon, who made their eighth participation in Qatar.

For the World Cup, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs. Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For Walid Regragui's squad to grab the World Cup bronze, they must win in regular time, after extra time, or triumph in a penalty series.