Texas HC Steve Sarkisian issues strong reminder to Quinn Ewers, rest of players on recent success

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian sent a strong reminder to Quinn Ewers and rest of the players on this season's succes compared to past years.

The Texas Longhorns are experiencing firsthand the perks of being a top program in college football. The Longhorns face pressure week in and week out, with all eyes on them. It can be a blessing or a burden. However, as Texas learns to deal with the side effects of success, head coach Steve Sarkisian reminded quarterback Quinn Ewers and the rest of players how life used to be in Austin.

Every weekend, the Longhorns field a top-notch offense led by a star quarterback in Quinn Ewers, with even a talented backup QB. The defense plays lights-out, as well. As the team is fighting to make the Playoffs and potentially winning the SEC, fans can quickly get accustomed to and lose sight of how far the program has come.

That’s exactly why, on Thursday, head coach Sarkisian delivered a very strong message to the fanbase and roster, urging them to reflect on past seasons and cherish the current situation the Horns are in.

“We’re 9-1 for the second year in a row,” Sarkisian said, via InsideTexas. “We’re competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. Don’t forget what the last decade looked like. Let’s just remember how good we’ve got it right now and appreciate this team and how good they’re playing right now.”

How did the last decade look for Texas?

Sarkisian was named the 31st head coach at the University of Texas on January 2nd 2021. Since, the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoffs in 2023 for the first time. Though the Horns fell to Washington, it was a clear sign of positive change in The Forty Acres.

Before Sarkisian’s arrival, the Longhorns were characterized by their inconsistency. The team seemed to flip a coin, and based on the result, they’d have either winning or losing seasons.

Sarkisian addresses QB Quinn Ewers

There is no magic trick to winning. Great players are needed, especially at the quarterback position. On that note, Sarkisian spoke directly to QB Quinn Ewers as he is probably playing through his last games in the NCAA. The Longhorns coach sent his signal caller a message filled with nostalgia, ahead of Ewers’ potential last home game in Austin.

“My hope is that he’s enjoying this experience because this stuff is once in a lifetime. I’m hopeful that he’s enjoying it, that he’s learning some real life lessons about how to deal with adversity, and I think I’m hopeful that he’s pouring into those that are really close to him.”

Texas record year-by-year since 2014

2014: 6-7 (loss in bowl game)

2015: 5-7

2016: 5-7

2017: 7-6 (win in bowl game)

2018: 10-4 (win in bowl game)

2019: 8-5 (win in bowl game)

2020: 7-3 (win in bowl game)

2021: 5-7

2022: 8-5 (loss in bowl game)

2023: 12-2 (won BIG 12 title, loss in CFP semifinal)