Portugal is sitting pretty in Group H of the FIFA World Cup, first on six points a win against South Korea will keep them top of the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are sitting atop Group H of the FIFA World Cup. A hard fought 3-2 victory over Ghana and a commanding win 2-0 over Uruguay has given Fernando Santos side a lot of breathing room in their last group game.

For South Korea things are a lot more serious after losing to Ghana and drawing with Uruguay the Asian side are in a win or go home situation. Even if Korea wins, they will have one eye on the Uruguay- Ghana match as it could come down to goal differential.

Here is what a victory by Portugal would mean for Group H of the FIFA World Cup.

If Portugal defeats South Korea at the 2022 World Cup

A Portugal win will give the European side 9 points in Group H and top spot. The Portuguese would play the runner up of Group G which includes Brazil and Switzerland in the top two spots.

The last time Portugal and South Korea met was in the 2002 World Cup where the host defeated Portugal 1-0 and by winning that match aided the USMNT who went on to be quarterfinalists in that World Cup.