Luis Enrique's Spain is supposed to be one of the strongest candidates in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. But what if they tie to Morocco in the Round of 16?

Qatar 2022: What happens if Spain and Morocco tie in the round of 16?

It's not a secret that the Spanish team entered the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the teams to beat. They reaffirmed that status with a humiliating 7-0 beatdown of Costa Rica in the debut.

But Luis Enrique's team has left some to be desired ever since. They tied 1-1 with Germany and then lost 1-2 to Japan, with some speculating that they wanted to avoid Brazil in the knockout stage.

Morocco, on the other hand, clinched a spot in the Round of 16 as a group leader and has been way better than most people predicted. They're fearless, talented, disciplined, and very well-coached.

So, what if Luis Enrique's team cannot beat this strong Morocco side in the full 90 minutes? Then, we'll get a five-minute break before a 30-minute overtime, divided into two halves of fifteen minutes each.

Then, if both teams are still tied, they'll have to go through a penalty shootout. Each team will get at least five shots. If both teams are still tied after those five shots, teams will continue to get one kick each until the tie is broken.