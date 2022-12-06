La Furia Roja is set to take on surprise round of 16 participant Morocco at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Spain beats Morocco in the round of 16?

Spain is ready to put the sour taste of a shock defeat to Japan out of their mouths. The Spanish national team got off to a sensational start to the World Cup with a 7-0 pounding against Costa Rica and a 1-1 draw with Germany. Then to finish off group play Luis Enrique’s side lost to Japan leaving them second in the group.

Morocco on the other hand began with a 0-0 draw with Croatia and then defeated a heavily favored Belgium side. Ending group stage action Walid Regragui’s team defeated Canada 2-1 to win the group.

What happens if Spain beats Morocco?

A win by Spain would qualify them to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Spain would take on the winner of the match between Portugal and Switzerland. As of the round of 16 there are no more ties, a match is decided by extra time or penalty kicks.

Spain won the World Cup back in 2010 and has been one of the most consistent national teams in the world. Spain is led by Ferran Torres, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and César Azpilicueta.