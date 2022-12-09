Davy Klaassen had been a constant starter for the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, in a very shocking decision, Louis van Gaal didn't consider him for the quarterfinals match against Argentina. Here are the reasons why.

The Netherlands are considered one of the best National Teams in soccer history with legendary names such as Johan Cruyff, Johan Neeskens, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud Gullit, Ronald Koeman, Arjen Robben or Patrick Kluivert. The Dutch squad are not only admired for their results, but especially by the way they've played in different periods of time and World Cups.

This is their eleventh World Cup and the Netherlands have appeared in the final three times: Germany 1974, Argentina 1978 and South Africa 2010. In Qatar 2022, they finished as first place of Group A after two wins (Senegal, Qatar) and a draw against Ecuador. In the Round of 16, the Netherlands eliminated the United States.

During this 2022 campaign in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Davy Klaassen was one of the most important names for Louis van Gaal's squad. However, he won't be starting to face Argentina and these are the important reasons why.

Why is Davy Klaassen not playing in Netherlands vs Argentina?

Davy Klaassen started the last three games for the Netherlands during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, a tactical decision by Louis van Gaal produced the biggest surprise before the match in the quarterfinals to face Argentina.

Steven Bergwijn replaces Davy Klaassen in a move that has shocked almost everyone. However, the midfielder will be available to come from the bench as it happened in the opener against Senegal.

