Even though he was a starter in every single matchup, Argentina defender Marcos Acuña is nowhere to be found in the pitch vs. Croatia.

Sevilla FC star Marcos Acuña had become an integral part of Lionel Scaloni's starting XI. The 31-year-old had started every single matchup for Argentina in the current edition of the FIFA World Cup.

That's why it was such a big surprise to realize that Marcos 'Huevo' Acuña was nowhere to be found on the pitch during their must-win semifinals game vs. Luka Modric and the Croatian national team.

Instead, Scaloni had to lean toward starting Nicolás Tagliafico, another experienced and talented defender, but nowhere near close to Acuña in terms of playing minutes in recent times. So, why's that?

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Marcos Acuña Playing For Argentina?

Well, Marcos Acuña was one of the many victims of Matheu Lahoz's refereeing. He saw his second yellow card of the tournament, meaning he's not eligible to suit up and play in this must-win contest.

Should Argentina advance to the tournament's final, then Acuña would be eligible to be back on the pitch and join his teammates in the starting XI. He could also play in a hypothetical match for the bronze medal.