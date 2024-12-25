Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Premier League star Cole Palmer picks the best player of all time

After several seasons of struggles and setbacks, Chelsea have emerged as key contenders in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. The appointment of Enzo Maresca as manager has rejuvenated the team, propelling them to second place in the standings, just behind Liverpool. Among their standout performers is Cole Palmer, whose exceptional displays have cemented his status as one of Europe’s top talents. Recently, the rising star revealed his choice for the greatest soccer player of all time: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

During a light-hearted interview published on the Premier League’s official social media accounts, Palmer was asked which three famous figures, past or present, he would invite to Christmas dinner. Without hesitation, his first pick was Lionel Messi.

When pressed on his choice, Palmer offered a succinct but telling explanation: “Because he is the best footballer ever.” This declaration firmly placed the Argentine legend at the top of Palmer’s personal rankings, above any other star, past or present. Rounding out his dream dinner table, Palmer added musician Vybz Kartel and basketball icon Michael Jordan.

Palmer’s admiration for Messi

This isn’t the first time Palmer has expressed his admiration for Messi. In a previous interview with Goal, Palmer participated in a game that involved selecting and ranking players based on various attributes.

When asked, “Who did you wanna be growing up?” Palmer responded: “Lionel Messi,” before moving on to praise other players. The Chelsea midfielder named Kevin De Bruyne as the best teammate of his career, Kylian Mbappe as the best current player, and Wayne Rooney as the greatest English player of all time.

The next question posed a hypothetical challenge: “If your life depended on one penalty, who’s taking it?” Palmer confidently replied, “Me.” He also chose Toni Kroos as the best passer, Neymar as the best dribbler, and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher. Finally, when faced with the ultimate decision between “Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?” Palmer settled the debate without hesitation, selecting Messi as his number one.

Cole Palmer’s rising stardom

At just 22 years old, Cole Palmer is establishing himself as one of the brightest talents in world soccer. Following a lack of opportunities at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, Palmer transferred to Chelsea for over $50 million—a move that has proven transformative for both player and club.

This season, Palmer has tallied 11 goals and 6 assists in 17 Premier League matches, solidifying his position as one of Europe’s most exciting young players. His performances have drawn widespread acclaim and increased his market value significantly. According to Transfermarkt, Palmer’s current valuation stands at an impressive $135 million, ranking him among the top ten most expensive players in the world.

