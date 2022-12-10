The stakes will be high when England take on France at the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, which is why many wonder why Marcus Rashford starts on the bench for this World Cup game.

England and France clash in a highly anticipated game for a place in the Qatar 2022 semifinals. Both are seen as legit candidates to win the FIFA World Cup, but only one of them will remain in contention.

The Three Lions arrive in the quarterfinals in high spirits, having beaten Senegal in great fashion. Meanwhile, Les Bleus head into this game with plenty of optimism after taking down Poland 3-1.

England are finally feeling a long-awaited title is possible, but the reigning champions also believe they can make it back-to-back championships. The stakes are higher for Gareth Southgate than Didier Deschamps, though, as his job could be on the line. The English manager benched Marcus Rashford, something that took many by surprise.

Why is Marcus Rashford not starting for England against France

Marcus Rashford doesn't have any injury, the reason he's not starting is a tactical decision. Instead, Southgate has chosen Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka over the Man United man, who has three goals in this World Cup.

Will England manage to go far with Rashford on the bench? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.