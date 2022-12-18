Even though France will play for the ultimate glory, superstar midfielder Paul Pogba is nowhere to be found on the pitch. Here, we reveal why’s that.

There’s no denying that the French national team is reeking of talent. They have a combination of youth and veterans, and that’s one of the main reasons why they reached the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

That also means that, as great as their current team is, a player might be snubbed from the starting XI every now and then, which is why some people haven’t been surprised to see Paul Pogba anywhere but the pitch.

However, now that the trophy is on the line as they face Argentina, one would only wonder why he’s not starting for Didier Deschamp’s team ahead of this incredible must-win matchup. I mean, he’s always been one of his stars.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn’t Paul Pogba Playing Vs Argentina?

As much as Didier Deschamps would’ve loved to have Pogba on the pitch, the French midfielder hasn’t played a single minute in the FIFA World Cup. In fact, he wasn’t even called up, although it wasn’t because of him.

Just like his colleague N’Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba suffered a major injury shortly before the competition. Thus, he’s not eligible to represent his national team in this game, although he’ll be rooting from the sidelines, for sure.