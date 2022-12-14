France will play against Morocco for a place in the 2022 World Cup final, where the winner will face Argentina. However, Didier Deschamps' team will face the challenge without Paul Pogba on the pitch. Check out why.

Pogba was a crucial player in the 2018 World Cup, where France beat teams such as Uruguay, Belgium, Croatia and Argentina. Four years later, the team had to rely on other midfielders such as Aurėlien Tchouaméni.

As Pogba has always been a key player for the national team, many fans wonder why he wasn’t called to play in Qatar. Here, check out the reason why Didier Deschamps left him out of the squad.

Why is Paul Pogba not playing for France?

The reason Pogba isn’t playing for France in Qatar is because he suffered a knee injury in September which required surgery. The Juventus player was ruled out because he wouldn’t recover on time to play.

At first, the injury in the meniscus was serious but the predictions were more hopeful, saying that he would be able to play in two months. However, the final diagnosis revealed that he wouldn’t be ready for the tournament.

France is trying to become the third team in history, behind Brazil and Italy, to win back-to-back editions. Last time that happened was in 1962, when La Canarinha won in Chile after lifting the trophy in Sweden 1958.

