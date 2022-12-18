Argentina and France clash for the ultimate glory at the Qatar 2022 final, aiming to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy for the third time. Once again, Paulo Dybala will start on the bench.

Argentina take on France at the Qatar 2022 final, in what could be their biggest moment in decades. La Albiceleste will once again be guided by Lionel Messi on the field, while Paulo Dybala will wait for his chance on the bench.

Lionel Scaloni has made many changes to the lineup throughout the tournament, but the AS Roma star never got to start in this World Cup. Instead, the manager has leaned on the likes of Messi, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez or Angel Di Maria.

It hasn't gone bad so far, as Argentina bounced back from a loss in their debut to make all the way to the final. However, many still wonder why such a talent like Dybala doesn't get much playing time.

Why is Paulo Dybala not starting for Argentina against France

Paulo Dybala doesn't have any injury, the reason he's not starting in the 2022 World Cup final against France is a tactical decision. However, Dybala never had a lot of minutes with the national team throughout his career.

At some point in this World Cup, Scaloni explained he never found the moment to field him. Dybala had to wait until the semifinals to make his first appearance at Qatar 2022, coming off the bench in the second half. Therefore, there's a chance we can see him at some point in the final.