After suffering a thigh injury in training, Karim Benzema was unable to continue playing for France in the World Cup. Here, let's find out if he would be eligible to receive a medal.

In light of recent rumors, it seems like Karim Benzema will not be traveling to Qatar to rejoin the French national team as they face Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final. With a 2-0 Semi-Final victory against Morocco, the defending world champions secured a return to the Final for the second year in a row. As a result of their triumph, they will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina in the tournament final in Qatar.

Even though Didier Deschamps was missing many starters, Les Bleus made it to yet another championship game. Several key players, including Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku, and N'Golo Kante, were sidelined for the tournament, while Karim Benzema suffered a thigh injury only days before the start of the competition.

However, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner appeared to make a speedier recovery from his injury than first anticipated, raising hopes that he might be available for Didier Deschamps' squad in time for Sunday's thrilling championship showdown. The striker has been practicing at Valdebebas with the rest of the Real Madrid group, and he even participated in a friendly match against Leganes on Friday.

Will Karim Benzema receive a medal at the World Cup?

Despite traveling back to the Spanish capital to complete his recuperation, Karim Benzema was not replaced by the French boss. Didier Deschamps decided against adding a substitute for him and has been using just 25 players in Qatar, down from the usual 26.

As a result, the striker would be eligible for a medal should France go on to win the World Cup. In the event that Les Blues win the World Cup for the third time, the 34-year-old is entitled to a winner's medal, although it seems that he will not be there to receive it.

In contrast to performance/match requirements for domestic events, only if a player has been withdrawn or banned from a country's official roster would FIFA rule out their medal chances. Moreover, the Spanish media report that the prolific striker has been downhearted since Deschamps doesn't seem too excited about the prospect of reuniting with him.

When asked whether there was a possibility he might return to Qatar, the French manager brushed off the question, telling reporters: "I don't take care of the invitations to injured players." On the other hand, the Real Madrid star even used social media to make his opinion known, posting an Instagram story, "That doesn't interest me," despite the uncertainty surrounding his presence in Qatar for the World Cup Final against France and Argentina.