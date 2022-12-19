After the Qatar 2022 Final, everyone wanted a picture with Lionel Messi at Lusail Stadium and Salt Bae was one of those. Now, the chef is being severly slammed by fans on social media after he was rude with Argentina's captain and other players.

Once the Qatar 2022 Final ended, Lionel Messi felt a big relief. Everyone at Lusail Stadium field wanted a picture with him, including Salt Bae. But now, the chef is being severely criticized after he tried to be part of Argentina's celebrations, but not in the best way possible.

Lionel Messi will remember December 18 as the best day of his career. He led Argentina's national team to their third FIFA World Cup title by defeating France, so everything was joy at Lusail Stadium for them.

All the players took the FIFA World Cup trophy to celebrate with it, but there was one that tried to grab it from the players. Salt Bae, a well-known chef, jumped into the pitch and tried to take some pictures with the winners, but not his manners were not the best.

Salt Bae gets severely judged on social media after rudely asking Lionel Messi for a picture

Salt Bae is a chef that made himself popular after throwing salt to his dishes. He is also a soccer fan, but this time he took it to another level and tried to make himself part of Argentina's Qatar 2022 celebrations.

At Lusail Stadium, after the game against France, the chef jumped to the field to celebrate with players. But he went too far and took the trophy out of thier hands, who were surprised about his rude attitudes.

Angel Di Maria, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, were surprised about it. But tension increased when he grabbed Lionel Messi multiple times to ask for a picture, but the captain was not happy about how he did it.