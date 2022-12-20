The former French national team star uploaded an amusing Instagram story where he is listening to Argentine cumbia and drinking mate.

Patrice Evra had a storied career, playing for top clubs like Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus, Marseille, and West Ham. He also earned 81 caps for France and played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup’s for the two-time champions.

Evra was considered one of the best left-backs of the ladder part of the Sir Alex Ferguson era and won 14 championships with the Red Devils. Evra was also known for his humor and leadership on the field.

That humor showed when he reposted a story on Instagram “celebrating” Argentina’s victory over France in the FIFA World Cup. It’s Patrice Evra like you never seen him before!

Patrice Evra celebrating Argentina’s World Cup

The video is actually a repost from one he made in 2018, in that instance it was a message of peace after the ill-fated second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate. The second leg was suspended because River fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus, breaking a window and injuring players with the broken glass.

The match was moved to Spain as a measure of safety where River Plate won 3-1 and took home the championship. Now using the festive mood of the video, the former French national team star sent his congratulations to Lionel Messi and company.

The video shows Evra dancing Argentine cumbia band “Los Pibes Chorros” and “drinking” mate while showing off his dance skills.