The semifinal that was left ended up the way it was thought to be. That game had France beating Morocco 2-0 to advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup definitive clash. Find out who scored for them in the 2018 World Cup final.

The surprise of the tournament has been Morocco being the first African team to ever be in the semifinals. Although that story finished against France this Wednesday. That scoreboard also marks another appearance in the final after their 2018 World Cup title.

When the competition started a month ago, they were a top candidate. The injuries they suffered was something that made their journey a bit tougher, but they remained as favorites for all the talent available on their team. They have shown that on the field with solid games.

Even though it was a very close match, the French got the victory vs the Moroccans with a 2-0. The score was opened early by Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani erased the chances of a tie. This result sent them to another final after the one against Croatia in Russia 2018. Check out who scored in that match.

Who were the scorers of France in the 2018 World Cup final vs Croatia?

In Russia, France was also a top favorite. They validated their potential with a first place in their group over Denmark, Australia, and Peru. The French then took down Argentina in the round of 16, Uruguay in the quarterfinals, and Belgium in the semifinals to go up against Croatia in the most relevant challenge.

They ended up with a 4-2 on their favor. The scorers for France in the 2018 World final were Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic on an own goal, Antoine Griezmann on a penalty kick, Paul Pogba, and Kylian Mbappe closed the score. Ivan Perisic tied things at 1-1, and Mandzukic got the 2-4 for them. Since both Griezmann and Mbappe are still on the team, they will sure try to repeat that performance.