Qatar 2022 is coming to an end and fans are very aware of when the next World Cup will be to vibrate again with the extraordinary games that only this tournament can offer. The next edition will be in Mexico, the United States and Canada and here we will tell you what date it will take place.

During the last years it was speculated that the frequency of the World Cups would change from being every four years, as proposed in its creation, to becoming every two years. This idea promoted by the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was highly questioned, especially by UEFA and Conmebol.

Apparently, the periodicity that it has had to date would be maintained, so the next edition would be in 2026, and there would not be any before, for example, in 2024. That at least allows us to clearly know the year, although not the date since it is probably not like this World Cup Qatar 2022.

The dates for the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will be played, at least for the moment, between June 8 and July 3, 2026. This of course may be subject to change, especially since at the moment it is not known what the format of the tournament will be with 48 teams and, depending on the choice of FIFA, could modify the dates.

