NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes major admission after 0-4 record

The start of the NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been nothing short of frustration. Nobody within the franchise expected a record of 0-4, and few are willing to entertain the idea of serious changes to turn the situation around. In light of this, it was none other than quarterback Trevor Lawrence who delivered a clear message about the circumstances.

Following the 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans, the team led by Doug Pederson wrapped up Week 4 as the only squad without a win this season. These statistics are undoubtedly shocking, even for the most pessimistic fans in Jacksonville at this point in the year.

The player who spoke out about this situation was none other than quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In a press conference, he made it clear what he thinks about the current circumstances and how he believes they can move forward: “We just have to keep playing. We have to stay together. It’s some adversity, it’s been tough, not having the success that we want and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Coaches and players, and really everyone who works with the team. So it’s frustrating, it’s hard, but you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it, and it will help you in the long run, and that’s what we’re preaching as a team.”, Lawrence concluded.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after being sacked against the Houston Texans during the third quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Lawrence shared his feelings about the loss to the Texans

The loss last weekend to the Houston Texans made it clear that things need to change quickly for the Jaguars, or victories will continue to slip further away. While the performance from Pederson’s squad wasn’t their best, Lawrence emphasized that there are still positives to take away, despite the frustration.

Advertisement

see also NFL: Bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers as Justin Fields loses key teammate for the season

“It’s frustrating that it’s not going our way, and we weren’t able to find a way to win this game. We had some mistakes out there, but we just have to stay together. It’s going to teach us something. It’s going to prepare us for the future and stay positive. There’s things that we did well today, we just have to do more of it and I don’t think we need to blow everything up and start over,

Advertisement

“We have good players, we have a good scheme offensively. We had great things today, we just got to consistently make those plays. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, so just keep working. That’s the message: just keep working this week.”

Jacksonville Jaguars next matchups

vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 5

vs Chicago Bears, Week 6

vs New England Patriots, Week 7

vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9

Advertisement