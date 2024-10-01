NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes something clear about Klay Thompson signing

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made it clear just how significant the addition of Klay Thompson is to the team.

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most impactful moves this offseason by acquiring Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. The veteran sharpshooter is set to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the Mavs aim for their second championship in franchise history.

Recently, head coach Jason Kidd emphasized the value of adding a proven champion like Thompson to the roster. “It’s big,” Kidd said when asked about Thompson’s presence on the team.

“A lot of times we take for granted guys who have been there—he’s been there,” Kidd continued. “He’s won, he’s lost, and he understands what it takes to get there. For us, we have another resource to lean on… We all know he can shoot, but it’s also about his leadership. He’s another leader in that locker room.”

Kidd went on to praise Thompson’s seamless transition to Dallas. “I think he’s done an incredible job,” Kidd said. “You’d have to ask him how he feels, but I think he fits right in. He knows what it takes to win. His work ethic is like no other, so he’s going to help not only the younger guys but everyone when he’s on the floor.”

Steve Kerr reflects on Thompson’s departure

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently opened up about Klay Thompson’s departure during an interview on The TK Show with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami. Kerr admitted that there were signs Thompson was ready for a new chapter.

“Yeah, there were signs,” Kerr said. “Obviously, none of us knew what would happen; we all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life—it felt like the right thing. But you never really know what the right thing is for someone else; only that person knows. And by the end of the year, I think Klay knew, for his own sake, that he wanted to leave.”

Kerr expressed his support for Thompson’s decision, stating, “I’m happy for him. I think this will be a great move. He’s going to play for a great team with two high-level creators in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which should give him a lot of open looks. Sometimes a career change, especially late in your career, can really refresh and recharge you.”