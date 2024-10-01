Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes something clear about Klay Thompson signing

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made it clear just how significant the addition of Klay Thompson is to the team.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs
© Harry How/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs

By Gianni Taina

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most impactful moves this offseason by acquiring Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. The veteran sharpshooter is set to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the Mavs aim for their second championship in franchise history.

Recently, head coach Jason Kidd emphasized the value of adding a proven champion like Thompson to the roster. “It’s big,” Kidd said when asked about Thompson’s presence on the team.

“A lot of times we take for granted guys who have been there—he’s been there,” Kidd continued. “He’s won, he’s lost, and he understands what it takes to get there. For us, we have another resource to lean on… We all know he can shoot, but it’s also about his leadership. He’s another leader in that locker room.”

Advertisement

Kidd went on to praise Thompson’s seamless transition to Dallas. “I think he’s done an incredible job,” Kidd said. You’d have to ask him how he feels, but I think he fits right in. He knows what it takes to win. His work ethic is like no other, so he’s going to help not only the younger guys but everyone when he’s on the floor.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against Dorian Finney-Smith #10 of the Dallas Mavericks. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against Dorian Finney-Smith #10 of the Dallas Mavericks. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Advertisement

Steve Kerr reflects on Thompson’s departure

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently opened up about Klay Thompson’s departure during an interview on The TK Show with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami. Kerr admitted that there were signs Thompson was ready for a new chapter.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic reveals his excitement over Klay Thompson signing

see also

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic reveals his excitement over Klay Thompson signing

Yeah, there were signs,” Kerr said. “Obviously, none of us knew what would happen; we all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life—it felt like the right thing. But you never really know what the right thing is for someone else; only that person knows. And by the end of the year, I think Klay knew, for his own sake, that he wanted to leave.”

Advertisement
NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

see also

NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

Kerr expressed his support for Thompson’s decision, stating, “I’m happy for him. I think this will be a great move. He’s going to play for a great team with two high-level creators in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which should give him a lot of open looks. Sometimes a career change, especially late in your career, can really refresh and recharge you.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young makes bold playoff prediction ahead of new season
NBA

NBA News: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young makes bold playoff prediction ahead of new season

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals what’s the biggest challenge on joining Dallas Mavericks
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals what’s the biggest challenge on joining Dallas Mavericks

NBA News: JJ Redick subtly makes tough admission on Bronny's chances with LeBron James' Lakers
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick subtly makes tough admission on Bronny's chances with LeBron James' Lakers

NFL Rumors: Andy Reid, Chiefs set to recover another weapon for Patrick Mahomes after key injuries
NFL

NFL Rumors: Andy Reid, Chiefs set to recover another weapon for Patrick Mahomes after key injuries

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo