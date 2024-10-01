Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Cowboys after Micah Parsons' injury

Following the news of Micah Parsons' injury, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones delivered a clear message regarding the situation.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is interviewed before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is interviewed before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

The significant victory of the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants, which brought their record to 2-2, is now in the rearview mirror. However, recent news has focused on the injury suffered by one of the team’s stars, Micah Parsons. On this matter, none other than Jerry Jones made it clear regarding the linebacker’s situation.

One of the most influential figures in the NFL is undoubtedly the owner of the Cowboys, and whenever he makes a statement, it tends to make waves in one way or another.

As reported by journalist Jon Machota, Jones made his stance clear regarding Parsons‘ injury and what will happen moving forward: “We’re fortunate to have these young guys to step up here.”

Advertisement

According to what the journalist posted on his X account, @JonMachota, Jones gave an interview with @1053thefan, and sounded like there won’t be any outside moves made because of the injuries to Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot).

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the ground after play the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

What happened to Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys‘ victory over the Giants brought some relief to the franchise; however, the serious injury to Micah Parsons leaves the team weakened at a time when they desperately need to stay on the path to victory.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes send clear message to Kareem Hunt, Chiefs RBs after Isiah Pacheco\&#039;s injury

see also

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes send clear message to Kareem Hunt, Chiefs RBs after Isiah Pacheco"s injury

Micah Parsons suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants. He had to be carted off the field, but the initial update is promising, as X-rays came back negative.

Advertisement

“Right now, I just iced it. I know very little. I’ve got an MRI on Friday and I’m going to try to get back next week.”, Parsons stated after Giants victory.

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys?

  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 5
  • vs Detroit Lions, Week 6
  • Bye Week
  • vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 8
  • vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 9
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' new weapon has four-word message for Texas' Arch Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' new weapon has four-word message for Texas' Arch Manning

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision regarding starting QB between Ewers, Manning
College Football

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision regarding starting QB between Ewers, Manning

NFL News: Brian Callahan sends clear message to Will Levis as Mason Rudolph gets Titans' first win
NFL

NFL News: Brian Callahan sends clear message to Will Levis as Mason Rudolph gets Titans' first win

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reacts to Antoine Griezmann’s retirement from the French National Team
Soccer

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reacts to Antoine Griezmann’s retirement from the French National Team

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo