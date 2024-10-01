NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Cowboys after Micah Parsons' injury

The significant victory of the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants, which brought their record to 2-2, is now in the rearview mirror. However, recent news has focused on the injury suffered by one of the team’s stars, Micah Parsons. On this matter, none other than Jerry Jones made it clear regarding the linebacker’s situation.

One of the most influential figures in the NFL is undoubtedly the owner of the Cowboys, and whenever he makes a statement, it tends to make waves in one way or another.

As reported by journalist Jon Machota, Jones made his stance clear regarding Parsons‘ injury and what will happen moving forward: “We’re fortunate to have these young guys to step up here.”

According to what the journalist posted on his X account, @JonMachota, Jones gave an interview with @1053thefan, and sounded like there won’t be any outside moves made because of the injuries to Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot).

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the ground after play the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What happened to Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys‘ victory over the Giants brought some relief to the franchise; however, the serious injury to Micah Parsons leaves the team weakened at a time when they desperately need to stay on the path to victory.

Micah Parsons suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants. He had to be carted off the field, but the initial update is promising, as X-rays came back negative.

“Right now, I just iced it. I know very little. I’ve got an MRI on Friday and I’m going to try to get back next week.”, Parsons stated after Giants victory.

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys?

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 5

vs Detroit Lions, Week 6

Bye Week

vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 8

vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 9

