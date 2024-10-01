Trending topics:
Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision regarding starting QB between Ewers, Manning

Following a successful run in the NCAAF for the Texas Longhorns, HC Steve Sarkisian delivered a clear message regarding the starting position for Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
By Matías Persuh

The Texas Longhorns are undoubtedly the standout team in the NCAAF after five weeks, still undefeated. Led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, the team successfully filled in for Quinn Ewers after his injury with the talented Arch Manning. Now that Ewers has recovered, the head coach has confirmed who will be the next starting quarterback for Texas.

Regarding the situation with the next starting quarterback in a key matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, a source close to the situation told Horns247.com that the player set to start the game will be none other than Quinn Ewers.

Coach Steve Sarkisian recently spoke with the media about how he has seen Ewers improve his physical condition following the injury he sustained against UTSA: “We haven’t had any setbacks”, the HC stated via @BobBallouSports.

“It’s been steady progress. I think he’s getting stronger and more comfortable and more confident, and so we’ll just kind of stay the course with that.”, Sarkisian stated on Ewers situation.

Steve Sarkisian

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Sarkisian highlighted Ewers’ commitment to his recovery and preparation

One of the advantages the Longhorns have over their rivals is that they boast two elite quarterbacks. Once Ewers’ injury was confirmed, the head coach stated that his recovery began immediately after the diagnosis: “We always look to every player, but most notably the quarterback, when he gets injured, we want to pull him in even tighter,

“We want to pull him in even closer. When we’re at practice, Quinn is engaged. He’s in every meeting. He’s talking about the game plan. Friday night before the game, we go through the call sheet with the quarterbacks, and he’s talking through different things. On Saturday, he’s wearing the earpiece. So we keep him engaged on that front.”, Sarkisian stated about Ewers commitment.

“And then throughout the week, I’m really trying to assess the things that I think he’s most comfortable with during his various injuries along the way. What does it look like he’s most comfortable with, and if he’s going to play, I’ve already kind of listed out 10 to 15, maybe 20 things that I think he feels really good about. And we’ll probably go in that direction if he were to play so that he’s running stuff that he’s had some success with throughout the week.“, the HC finally concluded.

