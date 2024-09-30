Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia are really struggling in the 2024 NFL season, which is why the quarterback has sent a four-word message to Nick Sirianni about it.

This year’s campaign has been filled with unexpected twists, with some underdog teams rising to the occasion and others, who were seen as clear contenders, stumbling through surprising outcomes.

One of the biggest surprises this year has been the performance of the Eagles. Despite boasting a very talented roster, results have not been the best, and Jalen Hurts has had enough of these issues.

Jalen Hurts sends strong message to Nick Sirianni after recent struggles

The 2024 season has posed several challenges to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite being regarded as strong contenders this year, they have fallen far short of the expectations everyone had for them.

For many analysts, Nick Sirianni could be on the hot seat after a poor start. Reports suggest he doesn’t have a great relationship with the players, especially with Jalen Hurts, which may be affecting their performance.

In recent months, Hurts has avoided talking about his relationship with Sirianni. Many fans even see these moments as awkward, as there should not be that type of tension between a quarterback and his head coach.

Now, Hurts has done it again. After losing to the Buccaneers in Week 4, Hurts was asked if he would talk with Sirianni about how they would face the second half of the season. The quarterback only said four words about it.

“We have our moments.”

Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles

The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback continues to add fuel to the speculation about his poor relationship with the head coach. However, only time will tell if these rumors are true or if this is just his way of addressing tough questions.

What is Jalen Hurts’ contract with the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2023. The deal is worth $255 million, making Hurts one of the highest-paid players in NFL history at the time. It includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money, ensuring financial security for the young quarterback.

This extension comes after Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, cementing his role as the team’s franchise quarterback. The contract not only reflects his value to the team but also the Eagles’ long-term commitment to building around him.

