NBA News: Draymond Green issues strong warning to former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green sent a strong warning to former teammate Klay Thompson ahead of the new 2024-25 NBA season.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Ignacio Cairola

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is known for giving his all in every game and using tactics such as trash talking in matches, with no choice of opponent or instance. One of his next victims in that dynamic will be his former teammate Klay Thompson, who will play for the Dallas Mavericks starting in the new NBA season.

The two players had shared a team since the 2012-13 season, when Green came to the Warriors a year after Thompson’s arrival. Together they won four NBA rings and six conference titles alongside superstar Stephen Curry, but now the forward has moved on to play for the Mavericks and has changed the vibe of the team, so Green said what will happen when they meet.

“I’m going to go straight for a chest bump. Obviously I’m going to trash talk him. He’s my brother, but he’s not with us anymore,” Green strongly warned Thompson. No doubt the tone of the statement is in jest, but with a player like Dray-Dray you never know what’s true and what’s a lie when it comes to playing hard on the court.

Green doesn’t mince his words, no matter that he shared 12 years with a fellow dynasty player like Thompson. So the Warriors‘ star forward took the opportunity of media day to send a “warm” greeting to his former teammate.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Klay Thompson after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks late in the second half at Chase Center on April 02, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The end of a Golden State Warriors era

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson lasted ten seasons, including nine playoff appearances, six Finals and four NBA championships. Thompson’s move to the Mavs brings to an end a cycle that lasted 721 games with a winning percentage of 71.8%.

Klay Thompson’s signing to Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson’s high-profile move to the Mavericks comes as a free agent on a three-year, $50 million contract. Captain Klay’s new role will be a starring one for a franchise that came close to winning the NBA title last season with Luka Doncic at the helm.

Thompson leaves behind a successful tenure with the Warriors and is looking to move on from a career marred by two seasons of knee and Achilles injuries in his later years. His change of scenery will bring great value and hierarchy. Last season, his 207 catch-and-shoot three-pointers were 65 more than any other Mavs player.

