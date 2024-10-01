Trending topics:
Even though Christian McCaffrey refused to believe in the Madden Curse, the running back of the San Francisco 49ers has joined a list of players that have fallen to it.

Christian McCaffrey, the most recent victim of the Madden Curse
Christian McCaffrey, the most recent victim of the Madden Curse

By Fernando Franco Puga

Earlier this year, Christian McCaffrey said he didn’t believe in the Madden Curse. However, the running back has not played this season due to injuries… did he underestimate the power of this curse?

It has been a long time since the video game Madden became a part of football fans’ lives. EA Sports created a realistic game based on the NFL, using the real names of teams, players, and all the intricate details of the sport.

However, there has been a persistent problem with the game since its inception. Many players who have appeared on the cover have suffered either injuries or poor performances that year, leading people to believe in a curse surrounding it.

Christian McCaffrey, the most recent victim of the Madden Curse

Since 2000, Madden NFL has featured a star player on its cover. Eddie George, the Tennessee Titans’ running back, was the first, with the curse seemingly affecting his performances.

While George rushed for over 1,500 yards in his cover season, he also had a career-high number of fumbles and never averaged more than 3.4 yards per carry for the rest of his career—marking the start of the curse.

Vikings’ Daunte Culpepper, Rams’ Marshall Faulk, and Falcons’ Michael Vick were the next three cover athletes. All of them suffered injuries during their respective seasons, with Vick also going to prison four years later.

According to an analysis by CBS Sports, 14 of the 24 cover athletes from 2000 to 2024 have been cursed (58%). However, only 3.5 out of the last 10 cover athletes have been affected, suggesting that while the curse may still exist, it is losing its grip.

Christian McCaffrey was the cover athlete of Madden NFL 25

Christian McCaffrey was the cover athlete of Madden NFL 25

Unfortunately, the percentage increased this year with Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers running back is dealing with a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis in both legs, preventing him from playing so far. It seems like his 2024 season could be entirely over.

Will Christian McCaffrey play this year?

The future is uncertain for Christian McCaffrey. The running back suffered a calf injury during the offseason, but it was recently revealed that he is also dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

According to NFL Media, the 49ers expect McCaffrey to play this year, but his return will depend on his recovery. Achilles tendinitis could lead to a tendon rupture, which would certainly end his participation this season.

Do you believe in the Madden NFL Curse?

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga

