Davante Adams is not enjoying his best days with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the star wide receiver has now made a decision on whether to stay with the AFC West club or move on.

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. For that reason, rumors suggest they could trade Davante Adams soon, and the wide receiver has made his final decision on the matter.

In 2022, the Raiders made a blockbuster trade with the Packers. The AFC West club sent a 1st- and 2nd-round pick to Green Bay to acquire Davante Adams, one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Since then, Adams has been the best offensive player on the team. Nevertheless, the recent struggles of the club may lead to his exit, as the Raiders could get back some top draft picks in exchange for the talented wideout.

Davante Adams has informed the Raiders of his stance on a potential trade

While Davante Adams has performed well with the Raiders, the club has not had successful seasons since his arrival. The team has experienced several changes at the quarterback position, which have significantly impacted the wideout.

When Adams joined the Raiders, he signed with the AFC West club to reunite with Derek Carr, his quarterback at Fresno State. However, the team moved on from Carr a year later, a decision that was not well-received by Davante.

Since then, the Raiders have used three different quarterbacks. While Adams had a 1,000+ yard season in 2023, he is clearly not comfortable without a top-tier signal-caller, which could mean his days in Las Vegas are numbered.

According to reports, the Raiders are considering parting ways with Davante Adams. The decision is not due to dissatisfaction with the player, but rather the opportunity to gain top draft picks in exchange for one of the best wideouts in the league.

NFL Media has confirmed that Davante Adams is open to being traded in the coming days. The wideout informed the team’s front office today that he wants to be dealt soon.

Which teams could be interested in trading for Davante Adams?

The Las Vegas Raiders have until November 5, the trade deadline, to find a team interested in Davante Adams. The wideout has had two strong seasons with the AFC West club, and several teams should be interested in him.

In a surprising turn of events, the Kansas City Chiefs could be a top landing spot for Davante Adams. The club lost Marquise Brown for the season due to injury, and Rashee Rice could also be out for a while. But would the Raiders be willing to help their division rivals by giving Patrick Mahomes a top-tier wideout?

