Trending topics:
WNBA

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell talks about her future as she enters free agency

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has shared her thoughts on her future as she enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesIndiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell

By Natalia Lobo

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has opened up about her upcoming plans, as she is an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason. While the 28-year-old hasn’t made any decisions yet, she told Chloe Peterson from IndyStar that she was going to be “selfish.”

Mitchell, 28, has spent her entire seven-year WNBA career with the Fever. This year, she had one of her best seasons, averaging 19.2 points per game and being named an All-Star for a second consecutive season. She finished this season with 767 points, only behind Caitlin Clark (769).

I think everything for me is so fresh that I don’t know what I need and what I’m going to do, but I know that when time comes and the opportunity is right for me, I’ll make those decisions,Mitchell told Peterson. “Obviously, I’ve always had a home in Indy, so it could potentially be a home for me again, but I think right now, the switching dynamic of my family and everything, I gotta do what’s best for me. That’s not hanging my hat on one team or another, but I think it’s specifically for me. I got to be selfish about that process.

Advertisement

Mitchell had to go through the painful loss of her dad Mark, who died unexpectedly in March at 56. She was very close to him, as he coached her throughout her childhood and college years. So, she has been visiting her family in Cincinnati as much as possible, which could be a factor to her decision.

She recently made an emotional Instagram post, which was filled with love by Clark and her teammates, celebrating the Fever’s historic season, writing in the caption: “I got low. Shedded tears nobody saw. Got my back dirty just to make it. Threw all my cards on the table. Trusted GOD to save myself. Guaranteed my best. Willing and able, forever dying on my own sword.”

Advertisement

Can the Indiana Fever protect Mitchell?

Mitchell is now eligible to be cored by the Fever, a designation similar to the NFL’s franchise tag. WNBA teams can core one unrestricted free agent per offseason, but a player can only be cored for a maximum of two seasons. Since Mitchell agreed to an extension in 2021, she has never been cored.

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency

see also

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency

She signed a three-year extension in 2021 worth $618,000, which expired at the end of the 2024 season. The window for the Fever to sign another extension closed on Sept. 19, the final day of the regular season.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Naomi Osaka downplays injury after retiring mid-match against Coco Gauff in Beijing
Sports

Naomi Osaka downplays injury after retiring mid-match against Coco Gauff in Beijing

Davante Adams makes final decision about his future with the Raiders
NFL

Davante Adams makes final decision about his future with the Raiders

Christian McCaffrey and the NFL players who’ve fallen to the Madden Curse
NFL

Christian McCaffrey and the NFL players who’ve fallen to the Madden Curse

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes something clear about Klay Thompson signing
NBA

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes something clear about Klay Thompson signing

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo