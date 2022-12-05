Brazil and Argentina are among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Check out the bracket here to see when these lifelong rivals could meet in the tournament.

Argentina and Brazil have given us plenty of reasons to mention them among the strongest candidates to win the FIFA World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022. Apart from having a lot of tradition in the tournament, they arrived in this year's edition in excellent form.

On one hand, La Albiceleste headed into the World Cup with two titles under their belt, having won the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 Finalissima. On top of that, the team led by Lionel Messi finished the South American qualifiers unbeaten.

On the other hand, La Verde-amarela punched a ticket to Qatar as leaders of the Conmebol qualifiers, also without conceding a single defeat. Therefore, many are looking forward to a potential Brazil-Argentina World Cup meeting in Qatar.

Qatar 2022 bracket: When could Brazil and Argentina meet at the World Cup?

Argentina and Brazil could face each other in the 2022 World Cup semifinals. La Albiceleste have already sealed a place in the quarterfinals, where they'll face the Netherlands. As for Brazil, they'd have to beat South Korea to set up a meeting with Croatia in the final eight.

How far do you think Argentina and Brazil will go in this year's World Cup? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

