Argentina is one of the main candidates to win the next FIFA World Cup. At Qatar 2022, the Albiceleste will wear two of the most beautiful and attactive home and away kits to try to get the trophy back home.

For the oddsmakers, Argentina is one of the top candidates to win the next FIFA World Cup. For this edition, the Albiceleste will wear two amazing jerseys, so here you will find all the information about their home and away kits for Qatar 2022.

Of course all the eyes will be looking towards Lionel Messi this November. In what could possibly be his last FIFA World Cup, the Argentinian forward will try to get the big missing trophy in his showcase in order to silence his haters and finally succeed in this tournament with his national team.

Sensations are different for Argentina this time. The Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa America with a good display of game and with a synergy that the latest squads didn't have. The Scaloneta seems to be very solid, but anything could happen in the FIFA World Cup and they must be focused in every single game to achieve their final goal.

Weeks away from the beginning of the tournament, Argentina released its home and away kits, which you can buy in Fanatics by clicking here! For most of the fans, the Albiceleste have two of the best jerseys for this FIFA World Cup, with an ambitious combination of tradition and innovation in each one.

Argentina's home jersey for Qatar 2022

As usual, Argentina will wear a blue and white striped jersey for its local kit. These colors represent their flag and is a little bit similar to the one they wore in Brazil 2014. In the back, those stripes get closer in the center as in the top it appears the "Sun of May" to create the entire flag.

The blue color is darker from the jersey they used in the 2021 Copa America. It also has some black details in the neck, arms and bottom, which have been present in their 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup kits.

Argentina's away jersey for Qatar 2022

For the away jersey, things are quite different from the last versions. This year, adidas tried to innovate and build a very unique kit for Argentina by using a purple color in it. It has some different tones at the bottom representing the flames of the "Sun of May" and the shield is in a white color.

The brand said that this color represents the fight for gender equality. This new color avoids the traditional whole blue that they had been using lately, which some people think it brought a curse for Argentina in the most recent competitions.