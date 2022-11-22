Craig Goodwin scored the first goal of the Australia-France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, check out more about this left winger who plays for the Adelaide United.

Australia is one of the 32 teams competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The team, coached by Graham Arnold, sealed their place in the tournament after defeating Peru at the intercontinental playoff in June this year. You can check all the possible results in Qatar, using our 2022 World Cup simulator.

It’s their fifth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. However, unlike other nations, the majority of their talent play at the local league. One of the veterans of the team is Craig Goodwin, who surprised France with an opener at the 10th minute of their debut match.

Goodwin plays for Adelaide United as a left-winger. However, his goal against France has raised fans’ interest in him. Here, check out everything you need to know about this player, such as age, salary, net worth and wife.

How old is Craig Goodwin?

He is 30 years old. He was born on December 16, 1991. He has played for Adelaide United since July, and he has a contract until 2024, after he was on loan from Al Wehda FC from Saudi Arabia.

Craig Goodwin’s salary and net worth: How much does he earn?

According to latest reports, his contract with Adelaide United he earns £780,000 per season. Meanwhile, his weekly salary is £15,000. Goodwin was bought for 1.25 million euros. This year he has scored three goals in six games. His net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Craig Goodwin’s wife: Who is he married to?

Goodwin is married to Katelyn Timmings, and they shared a son. There’s no much else to know as the couple doesn’t share much about their personal live, and Timmings has her Instagram page’s private.

