England and Iran will face against each other at the Khalifa International Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find the confirmed lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the debut of one of the main candidates to be group leaders and also to reach the final instances of this World Cup. England has a team that invites hope, with young players, but with more experience than in the last World Cup, as well as a very complete scorer like Harry Kane.

On the Iranian side, they know that they are the underdogs to get one of the top two places that would allow them to advance to the round of 16. However, the Iranian team has grown a lot in recent years, and even if they are the underdogs, they could complicate a large team. Of course, that is what he will try to do with England.

England's probable lineup

Kyle Walker and James Maddison are still in doubt for this game. Kieran Trippier should be given the nod on the right in Walker's absence. Jude Bellingham could enter midfield in place of Kalvin Phillips, who recently returned from a shoulder injury.

England's possible lineup: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane.

Iran's probable lineup

The most notable absence from his team due to a groin injury is Omid Ebrahimi. Sardar Azmoun tore a calf muscle last month, meaning Porto's Mehdi Taremi would replace him.

Iran's possible lineup: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri.

