Lionel Messi breaks silence on Inter Miami's early exit from 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami's captain, Lionel Messi, has broken his silence following the team's first-round elimination from the 2024 MLS Playoffs against Atlanta United.

Inter Miami’s 2024 season came to an end on Saturday, as the team fell 3-2 to Atlanta United in the decisive match of their quarterfinal playoff series. Following the elimination, captain Lionel Messi broke his silence with a heartfelt message.

“The season has come to an end, and we continued growing as a club. While we achieved some of our goals, we wanted more. Thank you to everyone who supported and stood by us. Now, we’ll focus on preparing to come back even stronger next year,” Messi shared on Instagram.

Inter Miami had high expectations heading into the postseason. The team topped the Eastern Conference, claimed the Supporters’ Shield, and set a new all-time record for points in a single season. With such a record, they were widely regarded as favorites to capture their first MLS Cup.

In the playoff series opener, Tata Martino’s men edged out a 2-1 victory at Chase Stadium. However, Atlanta United bounced back with a 2-1 win of their own in the second leg, forcing a decisive third match.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In the final clash, Matías Rojas gave Miami an early lead, but Brad Guzan’s unexpected brace turned the tide for Atlanta. Messi equalized with a header, but Bartosz Silsz’s late goal secured a shocking upset for the visitors, ending Miami’s campaign.

Messi’s Message Affirms Commitment to Inter Miami

Messi’s post-season remarks come amid speculation surrounding his future. Earlier, Martino raised eyebrows by admitting uncertainty about how long Messi would stay with the team, despite the Argentine superstar being under contract through 2025.

Messi, however, has expressed satisfaction with his life in Miami and has already begun discussing plans for a strong pre-season. The club has confirmed a friendly against Tampa as part of their preparation for next year, which will also see them compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

