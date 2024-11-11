NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell gets real after victory vs Texans

The Detroit Lions, the NFL's breakout team, defeated the Houston Texans, and head coach Dan Campbell knows the spirit his team brings to the field.

Perhaps few expected that by Week 10 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions would be in such an excellent position. With their eighth victory, this time over the Houston Texans, head coach Dan Campbell couldn’t contain his excitement in the locker room and spoke about the mentality of his players.

Do the Lions have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl? Only they know for sure, but right now, confidence in their athletic abilities is overflowing within the team. Head coach Dan Campbell hinted at this following a hard-fought win over the Houston Texans.

“Man, that is the definition of resiliency,” Campbell said. “You guys just kept bangin’ away, right? We did whatever we had to do. And we just bought our time,” the HC shared his thoughts with his players after Sunday’s victory.

Detroit struggled more than expected to secure the win against DeMeco Ryans’ squad. However, a last-minute field goal sealed the victory, sparking celebrations not only among the players but also throughout the entire coaching staff.

Jake Bates #39 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a field goal with Jack Fox #3 after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

“And I will just say this again. This is what great teams do. This is what great teams do. Even when you’re havin’ an off day. You find a way, man. You freakin’ find a way and you will it to happen,” Campbell finally concluded.

Jared Goff’s struggling performance

The Detroit Lions know they didn’t play their best game, yet they managed to come out victorious. After the match, Dan Campbell made it clear what he thought of Jared Goff’s performance throughout the contest.

“Forget the one right before halftime. That was a hail mary. We were just trying to get it up, hope and a prayer. Didn’t work out. So now you’re down to four. Really only one of them was kind of, eh, okay, I got it. The rest of those, it just kind of was circumstance. There’s some things that happened. The one to (Lions TE Sam) LaPorta, it was a good throw. That’s what we tell him to do. LaPorta was a little late getting his head around, and then he didn’t quite get himself to the ball, but the timing says, rip that ball. We were a little off,” Campbell stated.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions on the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

The unwavering support of their fans

In the world of sports, it’s well known that when goals aren’t being met on the field, emotions can play a crucial role in turning things around. The Lions, who enjoy unwavering support from their fans, were no exception, and head coach Dan Campbell made sure to acknowledge this after the game.

The head coach emphasized that Lions fans were instrumental: “Our fans helped with about eight minutes left in the fourth, they helped. Our fans are huge traveling, like they did.” He also expressed pride in his players, stating, “I’m proud of the guys, big win.”