Jerry Jones had enough of all the controversy around the sun and how it impacts Dallas Cowboys after loss against Eagles.

Jerry Jones has to face an incredible controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. After another loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, CeeDee Lamb sparked a huge debate in the NFL by acknowledging the sun was a key factor for not catching a touchdown in the second quarter. “I couldn’t see the ball. I couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun.”

In fact, the star wide receiver was asked if he was in favor of putting curtains at the Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington and selling the idea to Jones. “Yes. One thousand percent. I mean, y’all doing my job right now.”

So, instead of focusing on why they’re not Super Bowl contenders or what happens with the future of Dak Prescott, the owner had to talk about the sun, curtains and even the moon. We’re not joking.

Is the Dallas Cowboys stadium covered?

The Dallas Cowboys’ stadium at Arlington has a retractable roof, but, the problem after its construction is the sunlight entering through windows in one of the end zones.

After hearing CeeDee Lamb and other players complained about this crucial situation, as they clearly cannot see the ball, Jerry Jones had a shocking answer for all of them. “By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium.”

Will Jerry Jones put curtains at Cowboys’ stadium?

Jerry Jones won’t put curtains at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and had enough of this debate. At least in the near future, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner isn’t interested in anything related to that.

“Well, let’s tear the stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me? Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. I’m saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?”