Bronny James’ teammate in the NBA G League gets brutally honest after LeBron’s son’s weak debut

Following the debut of LeBron James' son, Bronny, in the NBA G League, one of his South Bay Lakers teammates shared candid thoughts on his talent.

Some NBA fans are eager to see what Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, can achieve in the G League following his debut on Saturday. Despite limited production in his first outing, Bronny faced mixed reactions on social media, but one of his teammates stepped up to defend him in the postgame discussion.

Bronny has already logged some minutes with the Lakers in the NBA, but his G League debut left much to be desired in terms of impact. Fans were quick to voice their concerns online, critiquing his inability to influence the South Bay Lakers’ 110-96 victory over Salt Lake City.

However, Quincy Olivari, Bronny’s teammate and a player recently in the spotlight for an emotional moment with Stephen Curry during the preseason, offered a different perspective. Speaking to the media, Olivari expressed his support for Bronny, emphasizing the need for patience and fairness.

“I was happy that Bronny got a chance to show the world that he can play. I’m a big advocate for pushing that he is a great basketball player, and the criticism he gets is unfair. To see him go out there and have fun with Max Lewis was fun to see,” Olivari said.

Bronny’s stats in his G League debut

While anticipation was high for Bronny’s G League debut, his performance left some fans underwhelmed. He struggled to make a significant impact on the game, despite the South Bay Lakers securing a convincing win.

Bronny finished the game with six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field, including no three-pointers. He added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to his stat line.

Although the numbers were modest, Bronny still managed to exceed his scoring totals from five appearances with the Lakers earlier in the season, where he played limited minutes.

Olivari shines amid Bronny’s debut

While much of the attention was on Bronny, Olivari delivered a standout performance, cementing his status as one of the key contributors to the South Bay Lakers’ victory over Salt Lake City.

Olivari posted an impressive 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, showcasing his versatility and potential. His efforts are generating buzz around his prospects, and head coach JJ Redick will undoubtedly consider him an asset for the NBA squad as the Lakers and LeBron James look to overcome recent criticism of their overall performance.