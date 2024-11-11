NFL News: WR Davante Adams makes something clear about Aaron Rodgers following another Jets loss

Another loss for the New York Jets in the NFL, this time against the Arizona Cardinals, slowly distances them from the playoffs. Davante Adams, the recent addition to the team, made it clear how Aaron Rodgers feels about the situation.

This season was expected to be a breakthrough year for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Instead, week after week, the team led by the former Packers QB has struggled to find its footing, continuing to rack up losses. The addition of Davante Adams was expected to spark a turnaround, but lately, things have been uphill not only on the field but also in terms of morale.

This time, under the leadership of Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets were overwhelmed by the offensive power of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, suffering a decisive 31-6 defeat. As a result, New York ended Week 10 with a disappointing record of just 3 wins and 7 losses so far this season.

One of the players who spoke to the media about the difficult situation the franchise is currently facing is none other than the recently acquired Davante Adams. When asked about how he sees Aaron Rodgers dealing with this tough situation, the WR admitted: “It’s tough,” Adams said.

“I mean, if Michael Jordan was on this team, he wouldn’t be happy. So you can look at it however you want with that but you’re not supposed to be happy when things aren’t going great. You do have to try to dig deep and find a way to fix it. That’s what we’re trying to do now,” former Raiders stated.

The arrival of Adams was expected to provide a boost not only to the offense but also by bringing his valuable experience from years in the NFL. However, far from that, the Jets are still very much in the process of trying to improve their level of play.

The challenging situation of the Jets

Just three wins so far this season (against the Titans, Patriots, and Texans) reflect the Jets’ current record, with seven losses, the latest coming against the Cardinals. Injuries, the mid-season departure of Robert Saleh, and other issues have turned this season into a nightmare for the Jets and everyone around the team.

Davante Adams, one of the standout additions for New York in recent weeks, stated after the game that this is not the level they believe they are capable of playing at, which leads to critical mistakes that end in losses. “It’s not our standard of football, that’s not my standard of football,” Adams said.

“We have too many good players to go out there and have the drives that we did and to not score touchdowns,” Adams also added. “I don’t even really know what to say. It was a weird, weird day. We came out and did some good stuff, but we just weren’t able to compete,” he concluded.

A new opportunity awaits next week when Aaron Rodgers, one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league, and the Jets will look to slowly turn their season around as they face none other than Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 17th

vs Seattle Seahawks, December 1st

vs Miami Dolphins, December 8th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 15th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd