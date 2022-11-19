Mexico and Poland will clash on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974. This should be a close fight in group C. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Mexico vs Poland: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will open a few hours earlier with Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, but this match should be more appealing. Mexico will battle Poland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 1 in a game that could be decisive. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Mexico will start their participation in the FIFA World Cup with their most important match. Given where they were drawn to, the most likely thing is for them and the Europeans to fight for a spot in the Round of 16. The road to Qatar wasn’t easy for the Mexicans in the qualifiers, but they were able to advance after finishing in the second place.

Poland will also have this contest as the one circled in red. They have the opportunity to redeem themselves after an underwhelming performance in Russia 2018. The Polish had to go through the playoffs to be here, where they got a bye for Russia’s disqualification and then beat Sweden, so their path was complicated as well. Of course, they will have Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as the leader of their hopes.

Mexico vs Poland: Date

Mexico will clash with Poland on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, November 22. The game will be played at Stadium 974.

Mexico vs Poland: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch Mexico vs Poland in the US

The game between Mexico and Poland on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, Peacock, and FOX Sports App.

