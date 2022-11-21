For the Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group phase, Mexico will play against Poland. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this interesting game.

In one of the most interesting games of the group stage of this Qatar 2022 World Cup, two of the main candidates to advance to the next round, Mexico and Poland, face each other in a game that promises to be exciting. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this game. I remember that in the United States you can see them on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most intense games of Matchday 1 of this group stage in Qatar 2022. The main favorites to win group C are Argentina, who have just won the Copa America for the first time in more than 20 years. And between these two teams it is believed that the second qualified could be.

Mexico have had a complicated qualification process, with performances that have not completely satisfied their fans. Even so, they hope to be able to deliver a coup of authority. Poland are slightly more favorites in this game, although they know that it will not be an easy game. Without a doubt, this match could be an anticipated final and they must play it with that intensity.

The referee of Poland vs Mexico

The main referee will be Australian Chris Beath, who will be accompanied by assistants (1) Anton Shchetinin and (2) Ashley Beecham. The French Stéphanie Frappart will be the fourth referee.

