In one of the most interesting games that Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage will have, the Netherlands will face Ecuador. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this match.

Matchday 2 of the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have this interesting game between the Netherlands and Ecuador, the two leaders of group A. Here we will tell you who will be in charge of delivering justice in this interesting game. I remember that in the United States you can enjoy this match through FuboTV (free trial).

The two leaders of group A face each other in a duel that undoubtedly promises to be of great interest. On the one hand, there will be the Ecuadorians, who won 2-0 in their debut, leaving a good image. However, their rivals were Qatar, the weakest of the group. Now they will have a much bigger challenge when they face the favorites to win the group.

The Netherlands won by the same 2-0 result and that is why they share the lead with the Ecuadorians, having the same goal difference (+2) and the same number of goals for and against. Their performance against Senegal was not the most convincing despite the victory, so now they will seek to improve their game and ensure their passage to the next round.

Referee of the Netherlands vs Ecuador

The person in charge of delivering justice in this game will be the Algerian Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referee 1: Mokrane Gourari; Assistant Referee 2: Abdelhak Etchial. Fourth Official: Said Martinez.

