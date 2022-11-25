Netherlands will face Qatar in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Netherlands will face off Qatar in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Qatar are the first eliminated in this World Cup. After their defeat against Senegal and the tie between Ecuador and the Netherlands, the locals had no chance of reaching the next round. However, they will seek to say goodbye in the best way, making a performance as acceptable as possible.

They will not have it easy as their rivals will be the Netherlands, who still have not secured their place in the next round, but only a catastrophe would make them stay out. They should lose by huge goal difference to Qatar and Senegal win or draw. Likewise, they will look for a victory that allows them to finish as group leaders.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Netherlands and Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar will be played this Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Netherlands vs Qatar: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs Qatar

Netherlands and Qatar will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Foxsports.com, FOX Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Sling, UNIVERSO.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

