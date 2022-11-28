It is the game that will close the participation of the locals in this world cup. Qatar will play against the Netherlands, who are looking for a result that allows them to finish as leaders in their group. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this game.

The Matchday 3 games of Qatar 2022 begin, which will have a different format than they had in the first two Matchdays. It is that the last two games of each group will be played simultaneously. In group A Ecuador will be played against Senegal and this between the Netherlands and Qatar. Here we will tell you who will be the referee. Remember that you can see them in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have run out of chances to advance to the round of 16 and that is why they will seek to take even their first point in this World Cup. Qatar had moments of good play against two tough rivals like Senegal and Ecuador, and they hope to be able to complicate this game a bit.

However, they know that it will not be easy since their rivals are the great favorites to win the group. The Netherlands earned a 2-0 victory in their first game and a 1-1 draw in their second. They have the same goal difference as the Ecuadorians, so they will look to win by a good difference and thus secure first place.

Referee for Qatar vs Netherlands

The main referee of this game will be the Gambian Bakary Gassama. Assistant Referee 1: Elvis Noupue; Assistant Referee 2: Mahmoud Abouelregal. Fourth Official: Ma Ning.

