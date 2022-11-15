Portugal will host Nigeria in an international friendly before the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this 2022 International Friendly game in the US

Most national teams that are preparing to play in the FIFA World Cup organized one game to get ready. In this case, Portugal will go up against Nigeria at José Alvalade Stadium before travelling to Qatar 2022. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Portugal appear as a hidden candidate to take the crown for all the talent they have. Although they will not have Diogo Jota in the tournament because of an injury, there are plenty of options in attack. Any lineup that includes Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to win, but he will not be alone. They need to be prepared from the beginning since they will share group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

In the other end of this match appears Nigeria. They were close to getting to Qatar 2022, though they fell short in the African qualifiers. The Nigerian squad advanced to the final head-to-head round that was going to decide the countries that moved on. Ghana were the opponents, but they were eliminated despite finishing 1-1 in the overall score because of the away goal they conceded.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 1:45 PM (ET)

Location: José Alvalade Stadium in Lisboa, Portugal

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Portugal vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

Portugal vs Nigeria: Storylines and Head-to-Head

One story that could have prevented the FIFA World Cup from having some world class stars was Portugal’s path in the UEFA qualifiers. They had an easy group there, but a home loss vs Serbia sent them to the playoffs. There they beat Turkey first, and then they were lucky enough to avoid facing Italy. A 2-0 win over North Macedonia gave them a spot in Qatar 2022.

Something interesting to see is what these squad will be looking for in this game since they have completely different goals. It will be a relevant one for Nigeria despite not playing in the FIFA World Cup given this will be their first time ever playing against Portugal at this level. They won’t be in Qatar 2022, but at least they will have a tough challenge.

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria in the US

Portugal will receive Nigeria in an international friendly this Thursday, November 17. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options are TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDN USA, and TUDN App.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a one-sided match. This international friendly game has the home team as the clear favorites to take the win. According to BetMGM, Portugal sit at -400. The visiting side appears as a big surprise since Nigeria is at +1100. In case you don’t think any of these squads will win, the odds of a tie are at +450.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!