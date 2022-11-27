Portugal will face-off Uruguay in their second match of Group H in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out here who will be officiating this game both on the field and in the VAR room.

Portugal and Uruguay will clash in the second matchday of Group H at the Lusail Stadium. This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup of the group stage could seal the Lusos ticket for the next stage, while La Celeste seek their first win of the tournamen in Qatar.

A huge win was a great start for Portugal. Especially as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. A must needed booster to start off the tournament, and to face one of the top teams in this short competition.

On the other side, Uruguay with a mixed between young talent and experienced players only picked up one point in their game opener. That bad start only gave more relevance to this already huge game, as it resembles the past Round of 16 matchup in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Who is the referee of the Portugal vs Uruguay matchup?

There will be a full Iranian referee team on the field when Portugal face Uruguay atthe LusailStadium. Alireza Faghani will be officiating his sixth World Cup game, and his second game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Also, Mohammadreza Mansouri and Mohammadreza Abolfazli will join him on the pitch as the sideline referees.

At the VAR room, the team will consist of Abdulla Al-Marri from Qatar as the first official. Shaun Evans from the Australia will be the assistant to the VAR official, while Anton Shchetinin from Australia and Redouane Jiyed from Morocco will be the Offside and Support officials respectively.

