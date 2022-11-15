With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, the 32 squads have already announced their 26-man list for the tournament. Unfortunately, there are some big stars who were not called for the FIFA World Cup and here is the best starting XI with them.

Everything is set for another FIFA World Cup and the whole soccer fandom is thrilled to see what's going to happen this November. The 32 squads have already submitted their 26-man lists, but of course with some huge absences, so here is the best starting XI of players who were not called for Qatar 2022.

Going to a FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest dreams for every soccer player. Unfortunately, not everybody can make it to this tournament as the preparation must be perfect in order to convince the coach to be called for it.

Now, the 32 national teams have submitted their lists. They have until a day before the opening game to make changes, but unless something extraordinary happens, this is the best starting XI of players who were not called for the World Cup.

Best starting XI of players who were not called for Qatar 2022

Goalkeeper

David de Gea is probably the most controversial absence in this FIFA World Cup. The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the most important players in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United nowadays, but Luis Enrique prefered Unai Simon as starter.

Defenders

Another big absence is Fikayo Tomori. The AC Milan center back was not called by Gareth Southgate as he openly said that he prefered Harry Maguire's leadership. Sergio Ramos (Spain), Ferland Mendy (France) and Sven Botman (Netherlands) complete the defense in this forgotten squad.

Midfielders

In the midfield, Renato Sanches shines as Portugal's biggest absence. Even though he is a rising star in PSG, Fernando Santos decided to not call him for Qatar 2022. In a 4-man formation, Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Jadon Sancho (England) and Ante Rebic (Croatia) would complete this zone full of talent and power.

Forwards

To finish this squad, Roberto Firmino shines as the big missing name in Brazil's 26-man list. Unfortunately, Tite decided to call other strikers who, under his view, are in better shape than the Liverpool forward. In another huge absence, Mexico's Santiago Gimenez was left out of the World Cup even though he's Europa League's top scorer.

