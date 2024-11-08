Despite a stellar night, Ja'Marr Chase voiced frustration over the Bengals' loss to the Ravens, taking a direct jab at Joe Burrow for how the game ended.

Week 10 kicked off with a dramatic win for the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the heartbreaking loss, Ja’Marr Chase criticized the final play, taking aim at Joe Burrow for his decision-making.

The 2024 NFL season has been a struggle for the Bengals. Sitting at 4-6 and third in the AFC North, their Week 10 defeat dealt a significant blow to their playoff aspirations.

On Thursday Night Football, the Bengals visited the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite holding a sizable lead early in the third quarter, Cincinnati collapsed, allowing Baltimore to mount a comeback and claim victory.

Ja’Marr Chase takes a direct jab at Joe Burrow after Ravens loss

Fans were treated to a thrilling Week 10 showdown between the Ravens and Bengals in Baltimore. The home team erased a deficit with an incredible comeback to seal the win.

The Bengals controlled most of the game but let the Ravens hang around until the final moments. Lamar Jackson dominated the fourth quarter, securing yet another victory and sending the Bengals home empty-handed.

The Bengals came agonizingly close to flipping the script. Down 35-28, they scored a late touchdown and opted for a two-point conversion in order to avoid another overtime against Baltimore.

Unfortunately, Joe Burrow’s pass to tight end Tanner Hudson fell incomplete, ending the game 35-34. After the loss, Ja’Marr Chase expressed frustration, criticizing Burrow for not targeting him on the decisive play.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Ar’Darius Washington #29 of the Baltimore Ravens defends Tanner Hudson #87 of the Cincinnati Bengals on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When asked about Burrow’s decision, Chase didn’t hold back. “As a receiver, you always want the ball, yes, but sometimes Joe doesn’t see it,” he remarked.

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Week 10 loss was a tough blow for the Bengals. They’ll now prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 before heading into their Week 12 bye.

Week 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12 – BYE

Week 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14 @ Dallas Cowboys

