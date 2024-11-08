Bronny James' G-League debut with South Bay Lakers sparks ticket frenzy

Ticket prices for Bronny James' G-League debut with the South Bay Lakers have stirred controversy among fans.

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has joined the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ G-League affiliate. His debut has generated significant anticipation, with ticket prices for the game reaching astonishing levels.

While Bronny is a widely recognized name, some fans question whether these steep prices are justified, especially given his limited NBA playing time. However, the media attention surrounding LeBron James and his family has fueled immense interest in Bronny’s career.

According to sports journalist Arash Markazi, tickets for Bronny’s debut game are sold out, with prices on the secondary market exceeding $200. This has drawn criticism from fans, who argue the prices are excessive for a G-League matchup.

“Bronny James will make his debut for the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Saturday against the Salt Lake City Stars,” Markazi tweeted. “Tickets for the game are sold out, and the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $200.”

How long will Bronny James stay in the G-League?

According to Shams Charania, Bronny James is expected to participate exclusively in home games for the South Bay Lakers. This arrangement allows him to balance playing time between the Los Angeles Lakers and their G-League affiliate.

How many NBA games has Bronny James played?

Bronny has appeared in four games this NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, logging just 13 minutes in total. He is averaging 1.0 points, 0.5 assists, and 0.3 rebounds per game, with a shooting accuracy of 16.7%.