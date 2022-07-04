A few months away from Qatar 2022, every single soccer fan is trying to get to know more about the host country. For some people who will go to the next FIFA World Cup, this scenario will be far from home, including the United States largest and biggest cities.

The time has finally come. The FIFA World Cup will kickoff in November, 21th, and the whole soccer fandom will follow every single match in spite of their national team not playing it. For the United States, the host country is pretty far away from their territory, so now it's time to see the distance between its major cities and Qatar.

From now until November, soccer fans will consume the sport at every possible opportunity. For those who will travel to Qatar, a whole new different culture awaits and they must be prepared to a mind clash that will open a whole new world for them. Located in Western Asia, the host country is going to receive millions of fans that are looking forward to enjoy all the amenities available.

Qatar will be the third asian country to host a FIFA World Cup as Japan and Korea co-hosted the 2002 tournament. Occidental fans who will travel to this amazing country will find different foods, ways to travel and other aspects that in their way back home will surely give wonderful stories to their friends and families.

Distance between US major cities and the FIFA World Cup host country

In this list, the major cities will be New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington D.C.. The first four as they are either their state's biggest city or the main place for tourists to visit. The last one, obviously, as the United States capital.

Distance between New York City, New York and Doha, Qatar

It is a 12 hour flight between New York and Doha, Qatar. By plane, there is a 6,672 miles distance, but it is not the farthest city of the United States in this list.

Distance between Miami, Florida and Doha, Qatar

The second city to be listed is Miami, Florida. The heat could be similar to what people is going to live at Doha, Qatar, so the adjustment regarding the weather should not be so complicated for the ones from this US state. The distance is of 7,637 miles in a 14 hour flight.

Distance between Chicago, Illinois and Doha, Qatar

The third major city to be in this list is Chicago, also known as the "Windy City". The climate could be a problem for its citizens as the heat from Qatar is something un recognizable for them. The distance bewteen both spots is of 7,094 miles and it is a 13 and a half hour flight to get to the destiny.

Distance between Los Angeles, California and Doha, Qatar

Another city where the weather adaptation should not be a problem. The californians are used to the heat of the beaches and probably they will wear their bathing suit all the time at Qatar. The distance from Los Angeles to Doha is of 8,269 miles and is the longest flight of the list with 15 and a half hours.

Distance between Washington, D.C. and Doha, Qatar

Washington D.C. is the second nearest city in this list with 6,875 miles away from Qatar. For a person to travel from this spot in the United States to the mentioned location, they will need to take a 13 hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean.