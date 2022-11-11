US Soccer has announced the full 26-man World Cup roster, how many Americans on the roster play in the Premier League?

USMNT players are playing their club ball on some of the best teams and leagues in the world. Gio Reyna is at Borussia Dortmund in Germany and Weston McKennie is at Italian power Juventus.

Then there are players from leagues like LaLiga, Ligue 1, MLS, and the Premier League. Of all the leagues MLS has the most players present on the USMNT, 9, England has 7, with six of those players playing in the Premier League.

Two USMNT stars play in LaLiga and two play in the German Bundesliga, Tim Weah is the lone representative of Ligue 1. Here are the six USMNT players who play in the Premier League that are going to the World Cup.

USMNT Premier League players

The biggest name is Christian Pulisic who plays for Chelsea, potential starting goalkeeper Matt Turner plays for Arsenal as the second goalkeeper and usually plays European or Cup competitions.

Tim Ream and Star Wars fanatic Antonee Robinson play for Fulham with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are on the field week in and week out for Leeds United.