Ecuador will have chance to prove the football world that in CONMEBOL there are more powerful teams than just Brazil or Argentina. Here's the complete group-stage schedule for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ecuador will have a challenging group-stage schedule as La Tri will have to play against a full crowd in their very first game in Qatar. The team managed by Gustavo Alfaro has completed an extreme rebuilding journey to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. In that process, winning crucial games has been key for La Tri to get to this stage.

This World Cup could be the last for goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez, one of the older players in the young and youthful Ecuadorian squad. As well as for Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo, and Enner Valencia, got to the chance to be part of the World Cup in 2014. However, the younger generation has demonstrated that its full of talent. Players like Pervis Estupiñan, Piero Hincapie, and Moises Caicedo are the young core of Ecuador national team.

Ecuador were drawn with the host national team Qatar, Senegal, the African Cup champions and Netherlands in Group A. Ecuador are among the CONMEBOL teams that usually are drawn with the hosting nation in a World Cup. This happened to them in the 2006 World Cup, as well.

Ecuador's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Ecuador will play the debut game of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar on Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 PM (ET). This game will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium, the home venue for the inaugural activity. Ecuador's sencond matchup is against Netherlands, the team to beat in order to win this group for La Tri.

It will played on Friday, November 25 at 7:00 PM (ET). The match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, part of the Doha Sports City complex. For the final game of the group stage, Ecuador and Senegal will face-off on Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 PM (ET). It will be held at the same venue in Doha.

If Ecuador finally qualify for the Round of 16 Stage in this World Cup tournament, it will be to face either the Group B winners or runners-up. Group B consists of England, United States, Iran, and Wales. At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, La Tri made it to the Round of 16, with the hosting national team.

Date/Time Matchup Venue Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 PM (ET) Ecuador vs Qatar Al Bayt Stadium Friday, November 25 at 7:00 PM (ET) Ecuador vs Netherlands Khalifa International Stadium Tuesday, November 29 at 6:00 PM (ET) Ecuador vs Senegal Khalifa International Stadium



