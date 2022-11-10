Serbia are one of the 32 teams qualified to play Qatar 2022 in a couple of days. What was the path followed by the Serbs to reach this World Cup? Here we tell you.

The Serbian team will be one of the 32 teams that in just a few days will begin to compete in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Serbia's path to a new World Cup was arduous and complicated, although luckily for them, with a happy ending. Here we tell you how the qualification process was.

FIFA has recognized Serbia as the legitimate heir to the former Yugoslavia, as well as the former Serbia and Montenegro. That is why Serbia has several participations in history, despite the fact that most of them have not been under the current name of the country.

For this reason, this World Cup, counting the participation of the former Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro, will be the 13th World Cup and the second in a row for the Serbs that have players such as Dusan Tadic, Aleksander Mitrovic, Susan Vlahovic or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Serbia's road to Qatar 2022

First Round (Group Stage)

March 24, 2021: Serbia 3–2 Republic of Ireland (Vlahovic 40'; A. Mitrovic 69', 75'/Browne 18'; Collins 86')

March 27, 2021: Serbia 2–2 Portugal (A. Mitrovic 46'; Kostic 60' / Jota 11', 36')

March 30, 2021: Azerbaijan 1–2 Serbia (Mahmudov 59' (pen.) / A. Mitrovic 16', 81')

September 4, 2021: Serbia 4–1 Luxembourg (A. Mitrovic 22', 35'; Chanot 82' (o.g.); Milenkovic 90+6'/O. Thill 77')

September 7, 2021: Republic of Ireland 1– 1 Serbia (Milenkovic 87' (o.g.)/Milinkovic-Savic 20')

October 9, 2021: Luxembourg 0–1 Serbia (Vlahovic 68')

October 12, 2021: Serbia 3–1 Azerbaijan (Vlahovic 30' (pen.), 53'; Tadic 83' (pen.) / Mahmudov 45+2')

November 14, 2021: Portugal 1–2 Serbia (Sanches 2' / Tadic 33'; A. Mitrovic 90')

